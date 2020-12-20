Advertisement

Curriculum-based tasked force between Alachua County Public Schools and UF aims to help students

Chair of the Alachua County School Board, Dr. Leanetta McNealy, announced at Tuesday's meeting a joint effort between Alachua County Public schools and the University of Florida that will be a curriculum-based tasked force. She said they are going to focus "on kindergarten readiness, third-grade reading, and 9th-grade Algebra 1."(WCJB)
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools and the University of Florida will be working together to help students in the district starting in the spring.

Chair of the Alachua County School Board, Dr. Leanetta McNealy, announced at Tuesday’s meeting the joint effort between the two groups that will be a curriculum-based tasked force.

“We are looking forward to a reconnection with the University of Florida. You may say, ‘well you never left,’ well we had a period of time that we were not as collaboratively working together. I’m here to tell you that change is going to happen. When we finish with the winter break, we are hoping to establish a task force for curriculum folk in reading. We are going to be concentrating on kindergarten readiness, third-grade reading, and 9th-grade Algebra 1.”

She said this partnership would increase the district’s ability to help children, and free professional development slots will be offered.

