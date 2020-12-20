Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts declares for the NFL Draft, will not play in bowl game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kyle Pitts will not be returning to Florida for his senior season.

The All-SEC tight end has decided to forego his senior season and enter into the NFL Draft.

“I know it is time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life,” writes Pitts in a tweet on Sunday morning. “After much prayer and consideration and speaking with my family, I will forego my senior season and enter the 2021 NFL draft and will not be playing in the bowl game. I am eager to pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL.”

Pitts is arguably one of the best tight ends in the college football and one can even argue one of the best athletes.

The junior finished with 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2020- even after missing some games due to an injury . In the SEC Championship game loss to Alabama, Pitts had 7 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown.

These numbers placed Pitts in the history books. Pitts’ 12 receiving touchdowns this season are the second-highest total by a tight end in SEC; his 770 yards this year tie Kirk Kirkpatrick (1990) for second on Florida’s single-season record list for; while he is the first tight end in Gators history and the eighth FBS tight end in the last five years.

Pitts took a moment to thank those that made it possible.

“I would like to thank God for the opportunity to play football and get an education from the University of Florida. I’ve always to play in the SEC and the University of Florida allowed me to have the best experience in both in the classroom as a top 10 pubic institution and on the field,” he wrote. “I want to thank Coach Mullen for believing in me and my potential and helping me prepare for the nest step in my life. Also , i would like to thank my parents, Theresa and Kelly because they scarified a lot in order for me to get where I am today. Finally, I would like to thank Greg Garret who has been a mentor and someone who has believed in me since day one.

“In addition I would like to thank the support staff of the athletic trainers, equipment managers and everyone at the football facility. The people I interact with everyday are what makes coming to the University of Florida to play football so special.”

Pitts leaves a special message to Gator Nation.

“I have many great memories during my three years at Florida and I will always be a Gator. I hope to continue to make Gator Nation proud throughout my career. I will forever miss running out the tunnel on Saturdays in front of 90,000 fans.

“I will always be a Gator.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.