Food and Blanket donation drop-off

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -S.O.A.R mentoring services partnered with the Riechert house youth academy for a food and blanket donation drive. People of the community came to donate canned goods and non-perishables to families in need and blankets for the homeless. The event organizer Chanda Mayes says she wants the community to know we have to help each other. “It’s just for people to know that the community will support one another because it takes a village and I can’t do any of this without the help and support of the community.” Gifts were also donated to the surviving children of Shelby Mathis who along with her three-month-old baby. Was killed in a shooting in Gainesville earlier this month.

