Gainesville Police Advisory Council looking for more diversity

There are 11 positions to fill that vary from 2 to 4 year terms.
By WCJB STAFF
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Officials are looking for more diversity in the application pool for the city’s police advisory council.

Officials reopened the application pool due to lack of diversity among the 17 original applicants.

There are 11 positions to fill that vary from two to four year terms. Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones says the council is the best way to get input from the community. Groups such as the Gainesville Dream Defenders and the Gator Chapter of the NAACP encouraged the application to be reopened.

People have until Jan 4 to apply.

