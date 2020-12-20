Local church gives back to the community this holiday season

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Deeper Purpose Community Church is serving the community this holiday season. Church members handed out hundreds of presents to 160 children in the community.

“There are so many families without jobs, without incomes, without food, without gifts. So many of them just had absolutely no gifts, nothing for their kids. Our church is very big on youth and community. We wanted to do as much as we possibly could for as many families and children as we could this year,” said Senior Pastor Adam Joy.

They’ll be hosting their Annual Christmas Musical and Dinner on Wednesday evening to help serve anyone who could use a hot meal.

“The biggest thing for us is to be able to provide hot meals to stay or to go to the communities youth or families that say, ‘Hey I’m hungry I need a meal’ or ‘I could use a hot meal.’ A lot of the time, we say it’s not about if you need it but if you could use it. We like to say if you could use a hot meal, then we ask you to stop by and get one.

Pastor Joy said Wednesday’s event starts at 6:30 PM at the High Springs Women’s Club is open to everyone.

