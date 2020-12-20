Postgame Reaction: Gators discuss SEC title game defeat

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCJB) -Florida has averaged nearly 42 points per game this season, but ultimately has been let down by its defense. The Gators gave up a season-worst 52 points to top-ranked Alabama in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game defeat and fell to 8-3 overall.

Head coach Dan Mullen, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, quarterback Kyle Trask, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney spoke about the experience and what the Gators can learn from the loss. Florida won the SEC East this season for the first time since 2016.

