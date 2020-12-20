Toys For Tots host Toy Distribution drive-thru

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Children in North-Central Florida are having their wish lists checked off thanks to a good cause. Toys-for-tots hosted a drive-thru-toy pick up for Alachua county... Families who pre-registered for toys got to pick them up, Along with wrapping paper to have gifts to open for Christmas... Community volunteers were hard at work helping these families get ready for Christmas. Retired marine major Dennis wait says it’s a pleasure to be able to help those during this tough year. " Closing in on what has been a difficult year, and so we saw a 20% percent increase in the family need here in Alachua county so it’s been a privilege to help those families out.” The event will take place Sunday as well.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.