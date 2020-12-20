Advertisement

Toys For Tots host Toy Distribution drive-thru

Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Children in North-Central Florida are having their wish lists checked off thanks to a good cause. Toys-for-tots hosted a drive-thru-toy pick up for Alachua county... Families who pre-registered for toys got to pick them up, Along with wrapping paper to have gifts to open for Christmas... Community volunteers were hard at work helping these families get ready for Christmas. Retired marine major Dennis wait says it’s a pleasure to be able to help those during this tough year. " Closing in on what has been a difficult year, and so we saw a 20% percent increase in the family need here in Alachua county so it’s been a privilege to help those families out.” The event will take place Sunday as well.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MCPS COVID-19 weekly report from Dec. 11-17 sees largest increase
Marion County Schools saw largest increase in COVID-19 cases
World Equestrian Center now open and expected to bring financial growth to Ocala
World Equestrian Center now open and expected to bring financial growth to Ocala
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson reached out to the fans for the first time since he...
Gators forward Keyontae Johnson: ‘God said my work here ain’t done’
Dave & Buster’s coming to Gainesville, hiring
Dave & Buster’s coming to Gainesville, hiring

Latest News

members of S.O.A.R volunteering
Food and Blanket donation drop-off
members of S.O.A.R volunteering
Mentoring services host food and blanket Donation drop-off
Toys for Tots Drive thru
Toys for Tots drive-thru pick up
People Across America placed wreaths on the graves of those who died in the line of duty. The...
Wreath laying ceremony held to honor local veterans