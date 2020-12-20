UF celebrates fall graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fall graduates at the University of Florida got to celebrate their achievements on Friday and Saturday virtually.

Graduates were honored by having their name and photo appear during the virtual ceremony. UF President Dr. Kent Fuchs recognized the achievements of the graduates during this alternative ceremony.

“On behalf of the members of the UF Board of Trustees, our distinguished faculty, and our entire university community, many congratulations. You have met all the requirements of your degree programs while rising above the extraordinary challenges of this year. We are so proud of each of you who share in this momentous occasion.”

In an online statement, the university said, “We are committed to rescheduling in-person ceremonies when we are able to safely do so.”

According to UF, 2020 make-up ceremonies are scheduled for May 6th through May 9th of 2021.

To see more details about the make-up ceremonies, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.