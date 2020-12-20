Wreath laying ceremony held to honor local veterans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville group is paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives serving the nation.

People part of Wreaths Across America placed wreaths on the graves of those who died in the line of duty.

The wreaths were placed at the Florida National Cemetary.

The Gainesville-Harley-Owners-group is the local chapter for the organization, and the memorial featured a motorcylce caravan.

