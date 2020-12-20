Advertisement

Wreath laying ceremony held to honor local veterans

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville group is paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives serving the nation.

People part of Wreaths Across America placed wreaths on the graves of those who died in the line of duty.

The wreaths were placed at the Florida National Cemetary.

The Gainesville-Harley-Owners-group is the local chapter for the organization, and the memorial featured a motorcylce caravan.

