Wreaths Across America honors veterans during the holiday season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Veterans are being honored this holiday season as part of the “Wreaths Across America” event. Wreaths were laid at the final resting places for veterans at Forest Meadows Cemetery East in Gainesville on Saturday.

The local coordinator and gold star mother says this ensures these men and women are not forgotten.

“It’s very humbling to be apart of it and to know that in these trying times that Americans can still come together and honor our heroes even through a pandemic. We had to concur a lot of hurdles this year locally as well as nationwide to reach the goals for Wreaths Across America,” said Ronna Jackson the local coordinator for the event and a Gold Star mother. “It was quite humbling to see everybody who participated. During the hectic, hustle and bustle of the Christmas shopping that they just set aside an hour for our fallen heroes that means the world and all. That means our heroes will never be forgotten,”

More than 750 wreaths were laid.

The partners for this event included Forest Meadows Funeral Homes, Walmart Distribution Center, American Legion, and TV20.

