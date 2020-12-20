Advertisement

Wreaths Across America honors veterans during the holiday season

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Veterans are being honored this holiday season as part of the “Wreaths Across America” event. Wreaths were laid at the final resting places for veterans at Forest Meadows Cemetery East in Gainesville on Saturday.

The local coordinator and gold star mother says this ensures these men and women are not forgotten.

“It’s very humbling to be apart of it and to know that in these trying times that Americans can still come together and honor our heroes even through a pandemic. We had to concur a lot of hurdles this year locally as well as nationwide to reach the goals for Wreaths Across America,” said Ronna Jackson the local coordinator for the event and a Gold Star mother. “It was quite humbling to see everybody who participated. During the hectic, hustle and bustle of the Christmas shopping that they just set aside an hour for our fallen heroes that means the world and all. That means our heroes will never be forgotten,”

More than 750 wreaths were laid.

The partners for this event included Forest Meadows Funeral Homes, Walmart Distribution Center, American Legion, and TV20.

To find out more about Wreaths Across America click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MCPS COVID-19 weekly report from Dec. 11-17 sees largest increase
Marion County Schools saw largest increase in COVID-19 cases
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
World Equestrian Center now open and expected to bring financial growth to Ocala
World Equestrian Center now open and expected to bring financial growth to Ocala
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson reached out to the fans for the first time since he...
Gators forward Keyontae Johnson: ‘God said my work here ain’t done’
A little girl is recovering after being attacked by two dogs while playing outside of her home....
7-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by two dogs in her front yard

Latest News

68th annual Florida Folk Festival goes virtual
68th annual Florida Folk Festival goes virtual
Wreaths Across America honors veterans during the holiday season
Wreaths Across America honors veterans during the holiday season
Local church gives back to the community this holiday season
Local church gives back to the community this holiday season
Deeper Purpose Community Church is serving the community by handing out presents and hot meals...
Local church gives back to the community this holiday season
ocala cep
ocala cep