Bronson council members recognize councilman’s abrupt resignation

Berlon Weeks verbally announced his resignation in a council meeting on Sept. 15. Council members vote to recognize it means Week’s seat is immediately vacated.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A heated discussion in a Bronson city council meeting last Tuesday about an employee resigning resulted in council member Berlon Weeks announcing his resignation before leaving the meeting.

“So now we’re at a point where Mr. Weeks say he don’t resign but I already accepted his resignation,” said Mayor Beatrice Roberts. “So Mr. Warm you say, now do we have to vote on it?”

It led to a bit of confusion between the town attorney and city council members on how to move forward. Members voted on whether or not to recognize Weeks' resignation

“I didn’t resign, like I told you before she even reached out to you that my resignation was more out of disgust for what I was accepting,” added Weeks. “You know the beratement I was taking that evening so I didn’t resign but I mean it’s up to board. If the board can do this then it is what it is. I didn’t put it in writing but it is what it is.”

The vote was 3-1 with council member Jason Hunt in dissent—which immediately vacates Weeks' seat on the council.

“You know, he lost control, he said things he didn’t mean,” mentioned Hunt. “I don’t think he wants to resign, that’s just my personal opinion.”

Weeks' departure comes as the town seeks a new town manager and deputy clerk. Council members can now call for a special election to fill Weeks' seat as they start their search for those positions.

