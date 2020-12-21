Congresswoman-elect Kat Cammack is calling on lawmaker Eric Swalwell to be removed from the House Intelligence Committee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An incoming North Central Florida Congresswoman is calling on Democratic lawmaker Eric Swalwell to be removed from the House Intelligence Committee over ties to a suspected Chinese spy.

Representative-elect Kat Cammack is joined by other republicans calling for the removal.

Axios reported that more than 6 years ago Swalwell was informed by the FBI that he was in contact with a woman suspected of being a spy. The woman helped the Swalwell fundraise and selected an intern for his office.

At the time Swalwell says he cut ties, and provided information about the spy to the FBI.

Cammack says the incident shows poor judgment, adding ″As a member of a the intel committee which is privy to some of our nation’s most classified and sensitive scenarios and information, he should one know better, two he should absolutely be taken off that committee.”

On Friday, Republican lawmakers introduced a bill that would require congressional staff and interns to undergo background checks.

Congresswoman-elect Kat Cammack says her office already does background checks, and she encourages other lawmakers to do the same.

