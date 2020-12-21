Advertisement

Deputies investigating suspicious death in Marion County

Deputies are not releasing the identity of the person is or what the cause of death may be.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what they say is a suspicious death.

According to deputies, they got call saying there may be a dead body at the 5700 Blk of SW 63rd Lane Rd on Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they did find a body.

They also said this appears to be an isolated incident.

