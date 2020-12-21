Deputies investigating suspicious death in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what they say is a suspicious death.

According to deputies, they got call saying there may be a dead body at the 5700 Blk of SW 63rd Lane Rd on Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they did find a body.

Deputies are not releasing the identity of the person is or what the cause of death may be.

They also said this appears to be an isolated incident.

