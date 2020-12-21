Donations to Ocala Fire Rescue help those in need

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - What was once an empty box just a few weeks ago, has been filled 10 times over.

“Every year we try to start a little earlier to collect items right before the Thanksgiving break and we go all the way through the Christmas season,” Ocala Fire Rescue Public Information Officer, Ashley Lopez said.

. @Ocala_Fire is still collecting donations for their holiday donation drive. This year they’ve been collecting donations to benefit #toysfortots and local organizations including Pay it Forward Outreach @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/GI6iz1bZ3A — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) December 21, 2020

During this year’s Holiday Donation Drive, Ocala Fire Rescue has been collecting for eight different charities in Marion County.

“A lot of the food donations went initially to ‘Bring the Harvest Home’ and that included organizations such as Interfaith, Salvation Army, and Brother’s Keeper. We also partnered with local groups such as Pay it Forward ministries,” Lopez added.

And it’s local non-profits like Pay it Forward Outreach that help families and children in need especially during the holidays.

“Families that have transitioned out of homelessness, they’re referred to our agency and we help them make their homes a sustainable home with furniture, but our second largest program is our Christmas program,” COO of Pay it Forward Outreach, Bonnie Vitale said.

This year Vitale and her elves are helping over 100 children have a magical christmas, and she said without the community’s help, this wouldn’t be possible.

“With the assistance of everybody, including the fire department, I could not serve 100 families if the community did not come together,” Vitale said.

And the spirit keeps on giving. With only a few days left until Christmas, the donations keep coming in.

“It is truly fantastic, like I said we’ve been to all of the stations twice. We’ve had seven to eight bikes, hundreds of grocery bags with non-perishables. People are not just giving but they’re giving items that are quality items,” Lopez said.

And so with so much uncertainty this year, one thing remains clear, Ocalans will be there to spread a little cheer.

