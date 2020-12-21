Advertisement

Gainesville police searching for suspect involved in three armed robberies

By Camille Syed
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Gainesville police are looking for a black male involved in three armed robberies around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect is a black male who first robbed the Target on NW 13th St near UF campus.

He then stole cash from the Chevron gas station on University Avenue and the Dollar General on NE 16th avenue.

Public Information Officer, Graham Glover, said the suspect got away with hundreds of dollars.

“Cash was taken,” said Glover. “Several hundred dollars from each location so this individual unfortunately robbed three different businesses from a substantial amount money and our detectives are quite determined and I have full confidence that they’ll be able to locate him and bring him justice”

The burglaries were committed within a one hour time span. Glover said the suspect is about 6 ft tall with a medium build and was carrying a handgun.

“During this holiday time when people are out shopping…when folks may not have resources and they feel like they have to revert to robbery or stealing from other folks, our neighbors, we need to be vigilant,” added Glover. “If you see something that took place and you feel somebody shouldn’t be there please contact law enforcement immediately.”

Please contact the Gainesville Police Department if you were in that area and may have seen anything

