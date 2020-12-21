Gators crush Ospreys 89-64

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida women’s basketball posted a new, season-high for most points in a quarter, and boasted five players in double figures, on their way to earning their seventh win of the season over the North Florida Ospreys, Monday afternoon.

The Gators (7-1) jumped out to a 13-4 advantage just over four minutes into the first quarter, as Kiera Smith and Lavender Briggs combined to score 9 points early on in the opening frame. Danielle Rainey, who finished with 14 points, chipped in with a pair of three pointers, as well, to help Florida outscore North Florida (2-5) 26-7 to close out the first quarter 31-11.

The Gators 31 first quarter points are the most the team has scored in any quarter this season. Before Monday’s game, the most points Florida scored in the first quarter this season was 23 - in the season opener against Grambling State back on November 25.

Florida’s largest lead of the first half would only extend to 23, after Jordan Merritt made her only three pointer of the game with 2:12 left to play, to make it 43-20. She had 15 points off the bench on 7-10 shooting. The Gators only scored 14 points in the second quarter, but took a 45-24 lead into the half.

Briggs, Smith, and Kristina Moore were the only starters in double figures for Florida, but combined for 31 of the team’s 89 points. The glaring stat that favored the Gators was the rebound differential. Florida nearly doubled the Ospreys on the glass, 61-36 - including a 31-24 advantage on the offensive end.

The only categories of concern for Florida were from beyond the arch and at the charity stripe. The Gators were 7-27 on three point attempts (26%) and just 10-18 on free throws (55%). Outside those to stat lines the Gators have now won six consecutive games & extended their home win streak to six.

Before today’s victory, Florida was 6-1 for the first time since the 2016-17 season, and is off to its best start under head coach Cam Newbauer. The Gators will take time off for the holiday season, and resume action by opening conference play December 31, on the road against Vanderbilt.

