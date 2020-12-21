High Springs Police Department deliver Christmas gifts

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Christmas came early for six families in high springs Monday.

As part of their annual event Operation Holiday, the High Springs Police and Fire Department made their way around town with a trailer full of hundreds of gifts.

Santa led as the caravan played Christmas music and sirens on the way to each house.

Families like Alicia Keiner and her children who received the visit said it’s more than just gifts but a huge help this holiday season.

“With COVID and every impact to really have the community come together and help us with Christmas has just been a true blessing to our family,” said Keiner.

This year over $7,000 was raised for operation holiday bringing cheer to over 30 children.

