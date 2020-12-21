Advertisement

High Springs Police Department deliver Christmas gifts

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Christmas came early for six families in high springs Monday.

As part of their annual event Operation Holiday, the High Springs Police and Fire Department made their way around town with a trailer full of hundreds of gifts.

Santa led as the caravan played Christmas music and sirens on the way to each house.

Families like Alicia Keiner and her children who received the visit said it’s more than just gifts but a huge help this holiday season.

“With COVID and every impact to really have the community come together and help us with Christmas has just been a true blessing to our family,” said Keiner.

This year over $7,000 was raised for operation holiday bringing cheer to over 30 children.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
UPDATE: Gainesville Target robbed on Sunday night
Deputies are not releasing the identity of the person is or what the cause of death may be.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Marion County
The MCPS COVID-19 weekly report from Dec. 11-17 sees largest increase
Marion County Schools saw largest increase in COVID-19 cases
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson reached out to the fans for the first time since he...
Gators forward Keyontae Johnson: ‘God said my work here ain’t done’

Latest News

Congresswoman-elect Kat Cammack is calling on lawmaker Eric Swalwell to be removed from the...
Congresswoman-elect Kat Cammack is calling on lawmaker Eric Swalwell to be removed from the House Intelligence Committee
Russell Report: College Football Playoff Committee announces which teams will play in National...
Russell Report: College Football Playoff Committee announces which teams will play in National Championship
During this year's Holiday Donation Drive, Ocala Fire Rescue has been collecting for eight...
Donations to Ocala Fire Rescue help those in need
Gainesville police searching for suspect involved in three armed robberies
Gainesville police searching for suspect involved in three armed robberies