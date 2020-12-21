Krispy Crème, other Gainesville business robbed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville Police are searching for a suspect connected to a string of robberies that took place Sunday evening

According to University of Florida Public Safety, a man robbed the Krispy Creme store and the Target on SW 13th street.

He then went down University Ave and robbed a Chevron gas station.

Public safety officials are describing the suspect as a Black male about 6-foot 2-inches, wearing a gray hoodie and gray pants, holding a bag with an orange drawstring and a handgun.

