Parade to bring holiday cheer to seniors and healthcare workers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a long and difficult year, Touching Hearts at Home is encouraging businesses and community members to join in on their holiday car parade on Tuesday to bring holiday cheer to healthcare workers and seniors.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars and dress up. They will make 13 stops from nursing and assisted living homes to hospices and hospitals across Gainesville.

Community Care Advocate Christina Ramos said based on the positive feedback they received from a similar parade back in May, this event is the perfect way to bring holiday cheer.

“As soon as we announced that we were going to do this holiday style people were ready to roll,” said Ramos. “It really is such an incredible experience and to see those seniors smile to see them outside and the healthcare heroes feel appreciate it gives me goosebumps just thinking about it.”

The parade will be led by Santa and is set to leave from Spring Hill Commons on 39th Avenue around 1 pm.

START (meet at 12:30pm): Publix at Springhill Commons (9200 NW 39th Ave)

ET York Care Center

Haven Hospice

UF Health at Springhill

The Village at Gainesville

HarborChase

The Plaza Health & Rehabilitation

The Terrace

Brookdale Gainesville Southwest

Palm Garden of Gainesville

UF Health at the Oaks Mall

Oak Hammock at the University of Florida

Community Hospice

END: Touching Hearts at Home

