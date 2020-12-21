Russell Report: College Football Playoff Committee announces which teams will play in National Championship

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Say what you want about the Florida football team but as the dust has settled after Saturday’s SEC title game, you have to feel pretty good about how Florida played. If you want to complain about the defense, as most have all year long, I get it, but you think Alabama folks will complain about their defense after giving up 466 yards of offense to the Gators, who only ran 66 plays compared to Alabama’s 83? I didn’t think Florida was going to win this game, but they hung with mighty Alabama, and that’s more than some predicted. In my view, there’s three things Florida must improve on to be able to take the next step. Get better on defense, especially up front and in the secondary. Develop a consistent running game to not be so one dimensional on offense and get better on the offensive line. Remember, Georgia is not going away in the SEC East and the Gators will lose an awful lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball. It will be interesting to see how the offense looks next year with Kyle Trask gone and all those playmakers like Pitts, Toney and Grimes gone as well.

The College Football Playoff Committee made its decision on who will play for the National Championship and of course there are some teams with legitimate gripes about not getting in. Texas A&M, Cincinnati in particular are teams that I think could have made it over a Notre Dame team that got hosed by Clemson or an Ohio State team that didn’t play a lot of games and struggled with Northwestern in its conference title game. But there’s an easy way to fix this, one I’ve been pumping for a long time. Expand the playoffs to eight, put in the five power five conference champs and choose three at large teams. Sure, there’s still going to be controversy on who the at large teams would be, but at least a conference title would really mean something and you would know you’re in if you win it. But don’t look for that to happen any time soon.

We are nearing the end of a year that is going to go down in history as one of the most difficult and trying years in our lifetime. Thousands died from a pandemic, lives were altered forever, the way we do things on a daily basis, including playing and watching sports, changed as well. But somehow, we made it to the holiday season. Christmas has always been my favorite time of year, and this year, it means more than ever. It’s different for sure, but I hope all of you will have a wonderful holiday, however you celebrate it. Merry Christmas, and happy holidays and be safe!

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.