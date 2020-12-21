SEC sets spring volleyball schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After an abbreviated fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gator volleyball team will get another shot at conference competition. The SEC announced a 16-match spring schedule on Monday for all teams, beginning Jan. 29-30.

The spring season will serve as a continuation to the 2020 fall season and will be played in the following format: 16 matches against eight opponents. Those matches will be played as double-header series, consisting of four home series and four away series. The SEC is keeping March 29 to April 3rd open for any matches that have to be replayed due to COVID-19 cases. The NCAA is also planning on holding its tournament and make selections for the field on April 4.

Jan. 29-30 @ Ole Miss

Feb. 6-7 vs. Missouri

Feb. 10-11 vs. LSU

Feb. 19-20 @ Mississippi State

Feb. 25-26 @ Tennessee

March 5-6 vs. Arkansas

March 19-20 vs. Kentucky

March 24-25 @ Texas A&M

March 29- April 3 Makeup Week

