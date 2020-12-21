SEC Title Game Wrap-up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - n the final breakdown, The Gators were competitive against the nation’s number one team, but ultimately not good enough. Florida dropped the SEC Championship game to Alabama on Saturday night, 56-42.

Gator head coach Dan Mullen pointed to the need to be more physical along the line of scrimmage, although no one can blame the Gators for being fatigued. Saturday marked Florida’s eighth consecutive SEC matchup and eleventh league game overall.

TV20 Sports Director Kevin Wells delivers his final post game report from Atlanta.Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.