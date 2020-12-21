The Week Ahead: What stories you need to look out for the week of Dec 21st

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - November home sale numbers will be released and it’s the week of Christmas. Those stories and more in your week ahead.

On Tuesday, Florida realtors will release their monthly home sales numbers from November. The Gainesville and Ocala markets are coming off a strong October and are trying to continue that trend.

Wednesday marks the 31st anniversary of snowfall in North Central Florida. Flakes fell in Lake City, Live Oak and even as far south as Gainesville. Live Oak got the most snow out of any location in the state, getting 3 inches. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll be having a white Christmas this year.

And speaking of Christmas, Santa Claus is will be making his annual voyage around the globe starting Thursday night. NORAD, or the North American Aerospace Defense Command, will launch its annual Santa tracker that night. You can head to their website to see when Saint Nick will be delivering gifts and eating cookies.

