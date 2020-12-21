Advertisement

The Week Ahead: What stories you need to look out for the week of Dec 21st

By James Hamlin
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:26 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - November home sale numbers will be released and it’s the week of Christmas. Those stories and more in your week ahead.

On Tuesday, Florida realtors will release their monthly home sales numbers from November. The Gainesville and Ocala markets are coming off a strong October and are trying to continue that trend.

Wednesday marks the 31st anniversary of snowfall in North Central Florida. Flakes fell in Lake City, Live Oak and even as far south as Gainesville. Live Oak got the most snow out of any location in the state, getting 3 inches. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll be having a white Christmas this year.

And speaking of Christmas, Santa Claus is will be making his annual voyage around the globe starting Thursday night. NORAD, or the North American Aerospace Defense Command, will launch its annual Santa tracker that night. You can head to their website to see when Saint Nick will be delivering gifts and eating cookies.

You can stay up to date on these stories throughout the week on-air and here on our website.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
The MCPS COVID-19 weekly report from Dec. 11-17 sees largest increase
Marion County Schools saw largest increase in COVID-19 cases
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson reached out to the fans for the first time since he...
Gators forward Keyontae Johnson: ‘God said my work here ain’t done’
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Krispy Kreme, other Gainesville businesses robbed
World Equestrian Center now open and expected to bring financial growth to Ocala
World Equestrian Center now open and expected to bring financial growth to Ocala

Latest News

Two boys needed medical attention after being struck by a car on their ATV.
Two boys injured after car hits their ATV
A map of the location of the accident.
ATV CRASH Bradford
A Krispy Kreme and Target were robbed Sunday in Gainesville.
Krispy Kreme Robbery
A body was found in Marion County, but authorities aren't releasing the identity of the body or...
MARION DEATH