Two boys injured after car hits their ATV

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two boys were injured after an ATV crash in Bradford Co.

According to Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies the two boys were riding an ATV along SR-19 near the intersection with NW 211 St.

A car then hit the boys from behind, causing them to crash.

The driver of the car claimed the ATV didn’t have its lights on, but the two boys dispute that.

One of the boys is suffering from road rash, while the other has cuts that will require stitches.

