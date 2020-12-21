University of Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium adjusts hours for holiday break

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University Athletic Association announced new hours for UF’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The stadium will continue to operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, with the field accessible for graduation photos up until Wednesday, Dec. 23.

However, the stadium will be closed to the public Thursday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Jan. 1. The Normal stadium hours, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., are scheduled to resume beginning Saturday, Jan. 2.

“Those looking to take graduation photos on the field will be permitted to do so up until the stadium’s closure,” the UAA said in the press release. “Those who wish to take photos on the field are reminded that cans, bottles, confetti or animals are not allowed on the field.”

