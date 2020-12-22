AdventHealth Ocala doles out first wave of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With 16,297 total cases and 437 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Marion County, it remains a difficult year for many people, but there is hope on the horizon.

Tuesday morning AdventHealth Ocala administered its first wave of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Registered Nurse Yolanda Cooke and her husband, Respiratory Therapist Rafick Black, were the first two team members to receive the vaccine while Dr. John Bittl was the first physician to receive the vaccine.

Husband and wife, Rafick and Yolanda both received the #COVID19vaccine this morning at @AdventHealth Ocala @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/t1CS8RjdvA — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) December 22, 2020

“We both work in the hospital, we both work in critical care settings, we take care of critical patients and we’re both able to be vaccinated against the one thing that right in our community right now,” Cooke said.

Black was the third person to receive a vaccine Tuesday morning.

“My family will be safe, and my co-workers will be safe, so I want everyone to go out and make sure they try to get the vaccine as well,” he said.

For several weeks the AdventHealth West Florida Division Vaccine Task Force has been working to make sure employees are provided a safe and efficient vaccination process.

“It’s the beginning of the end of the COVID pandemic and that’s very exciting. The fact that we are taking care of our front line health care workers, the people who are really risking their lives day in and day out to care for COVID patients so it’s really a great, exciting time in health care right now because we do see sort of, in the distance, a light at the end of the tunnel,” Clinical leader of the Vaccine Task Force, Dr. Doug Ross said.

Ross said that hundreds of employees within the AdventHealth system have been vaccinated with the ability to vaccinate more than 300 team members a day.

And when the time comes to treat the public, he said people shouldn’t worry.

“Really there have not been any corners cut in the regulatory evaluation of these vaccines, so the vaccine is safe, it’s effective and we encourage all of our team members and who the community finally has access to it to take the vaccine, of course it’s their own personal decision but it is a important aspect of fighting this, this is really going to fight the pandemic and actually cause the pandemic to go away,” Ross said.

And so with a simple poke in the arm, these health care workers are helping us turn a corner for a hopeful new year.

