Advertisement

Bronson council members name new town manager

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -The search to fill the spot of Town Manager of Bronson boiled down to the two highest-scoring candidates in the interview process: Susan Beaudet and Rodney Lucas. In June, former Town Clerk Shirley Miller resigned which placed deputy-clerk Melisa Thompson as the interim.

“So we need to find out who could help us fix the situation we in and then get the situation we in fixed,” mentioned councilman Aaron Edmondson. “Then we can you know begin to build but you know, you can’t put, you just can’t build on a raggedy foundation. This foundation got to be solid, if it doesn’t, it’ll crumble.”

When Bronson council members voted to change the position from Town Clerk to Town Manager in September, the duties changed as well. Along with assuming the clerk’s responsibilities, the new Town Manager will now be in charge of every city department with each department head reporting directly to the manager.

All besides Mayor Beatrice Roberts felt like Beaudet is the best fit for the job.

“And he did say he would take off the suit and get in his overalls and get in a hole and help,” mentioned Roberts in reference to Lucas.

Although, the vote for Beaudet was 3 to 1 with Roberts in dissent.

“But if that person don’t work out, you know, we’re not held to that,” added Roberts. “So when we do put in the final contract, you know we can decide, you know, okay if it don’t work out in 3 months, 6 months, we can try again.”

Given her acceptance, Beaudet is expected to start in 4 weeks time with a $70,000 salary.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
UPDATE: Gainesville Target robbed on Sunday night
Deputies are not releasing the identity of the person is or what the cause of death may be.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Marion County
University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson's condition continues to improve.
Update: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson continues to improve, friend tells ABC
Jupiter-Saturn conjunction.
Are we about to witness the Star of Bethlehem this Christmas week?
Two boys needed medical attention after being struck by a car on their ATV.
Two boys injured after car hits their ATV

Latest News

The FDH is reporting a disparity between NCFL counties who've received the coronavirus vaccine.
Department of Health vaccine numbers show a disparity between North Central Florida counties
The FDH is reporting a disparity between NCFL counties who've received the coronavirus vaccine.
Department of Health vaccine numbers show a disparity between North Central Florida counties
A directory for UF Health.
UF granted $2 million for liver disease research
Shots were fired at the Old Navy clothing store on Archer Road in Gainesville, Monday evening.
Shots fired at Old Navy in Gainesville