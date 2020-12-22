Bronson council members name new town manager

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -The search to fill the spot of Town Manager of Bronson boiled down to the two highest-scoring candidates in the interview process: Susan Beaudet and Rodney Lucas. In June, former Town Clerk Shirley Miller resigned which placed deputy-clerk Melisa Thompson as the interim.

“So we need to find out who could help us fix the situation we in and then get the situation we in fixed,” mentioned councilman Aaron Edmondson. “Then we can you know begin to build but you know, you can’t put, you just can’t build on a raggedy foundation. This foundation got to be solid, if it doesn’t, it’ll crumble.”

When Bronson council members voted to change the position from Town Clerk to Town Manager in September, the duties changed as well. Along with assuming the clerk’s responsibilities, the new Town Manager will now be in charge of every city department with each department head reporting directly to the manager.

All besides Mayor Beatrice Roberts felt like Beaudet is the best fit for the job.

“And he did say he would take off the suit and get in his overalls and get in a hole and help,” mentioned Roberts in reference to Lucas.

Although, the vote for Beaudet was 3 to 1 with Roberts in dissent.

“But if that person don’t work out, you know, we’re not held to that,” added Roberts. “So when we do put in the final contract, you know we can decide, you know, okay if it don’t work out in 3 months, 6 months, we can try again.”

Given her acceptance, Beaudet is expected to start in 4 weeks time with a $70,000 salary.

