Decision to remove NCFL Confederate monument frustrates residents on both sides

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The decision to remove a North Central Florida confederate monument has frustrated residents on both sides. This summer, the Putnam County Board of County Commissioners voted in favor of removing the statue in front of the Putnam County Courthouse.

Those who would like it removed would have to raise $200,000 in private funds in order to pay for the relocation.

“I do not accept and do not appreciate the decision made by the Putnam County Board of County Commissioners. The Putnam County BoCC didn’t give realistic stipulations for the relocation of the Confederate statue at the Putnam County Courthouse,” Tevel Adams said during public comment time at Tuesday’s BoCC meeting.

A committee would be appointed to decide where it would be moved.

“You gave them the relocation, either ante up or shut up, like this is ridiculous. How much more time is it going to take the community because they are going to keep coming out and we’re not going to just let them keep running,” Palatka Resident Sheila Beck said.

The statue of the confederate soldier was put up in 1924.

