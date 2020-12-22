Department of Health vaccine numbers show a disparity between North Central Florida counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -As vaccines roll out across the state, the Florida Department of Health is now reporting the number of people vaccinated.

The numbers show a disparity between Alachua County, which on Monday reported 1,788 vaccinations, and the surrounding counties. The next highest number of vaccinated people in the area is 157 in Marion County.

Those numbers could soon change. On Tuesday, Adventhealth Ocala will begin vaccinating healthcare workers. Lake City and Ocala hospitals are also on the list to receive Moderna vaccines. The Villages VA Outpatient Clinic is expected to get vaccines this week according to the Veteran’s Administration.

Governor Ron DeSantis said he is prioritizing the elderly in vaccine distribution.

“It means a lot to me to make sure that we’re putting our parents and grandparents first in all this,” said DeSantis. “I think if you asked anyone, if you took a 25-year-old sheriff’s deputy somewhere in Florida and said I have one vaccine. Do you want it or should I give it to your parents or grandparents who may be over 70? I think 99 percent of them would say no. Give it to the grandparents, give it to the parents.”

The state is reporting nearly 43,716 vaccinations, and the age group 35 to 44 have received the most.

Click here for the full report.

The number of people who have received coronavirus vaccines according to the report released Monday:

Alachua County: 1,788

Bradford County: 14

Columbia County: 25

Dixie County: 5

Gilchrist County: 10

Levy County: 26

Marion County: 157

Union County: 7

