Four Florida Gators recognized as All-SEC by league coaches

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, cornerback Kaiir Elam, and all-purpose and return man Kadarius Toney were voted First Team All-SEC by league coaches on Tuesday, while quarterback Kyle Trask was chosen for the Second Team.

Toney also earned Second Team distinction as a wide receiver.

Pitts’ 12 receiving touchdowns this season are the second-most by a tight end in SEC history. He totaled 43 receptions for 770 yards in only eight games. Pitts has opted out of Florida’s bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft.

Elam had two interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a sophomore while also totaling 39 tackles.

As a return specialist, Toney averaged 22.1 yards per kickoff return and 12.6 yards per punt return with one touchdown. Offensively, he emerged as a true every down threat at receiver, hauling in 10 touchdowns to go along with 984 yards. With 16 more yards in Florida’s bowl game, Toney will become the first Gator receiver to top 1,000 yards since Taylor Jacobs in 2002.

Trask was voted Second Team quarterback despite leading the entire FBS in touchdown passes (43) and passing yards (4,125). He set Florida single-season records in both of those categories this year. First Team honors went to Alabama’s Mac Jones.

The Crimson Tide also swept the offensive and defensive SEC Player of the Year awards. Those honors went to receiver DeVonta Smith and cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Florida (8-3) will face Big 12 champion Oklahoma (8-2) in the Cotton Bowl Dec. 30 in Arlington, TX.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.