Advertisement

Lake City Police investigate deadly shooting at motel

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a motel Monday night.

Officers say three suspects wearing dark clothes and ski masks shot and killed a man at the Days Inn Motel on North US Highway 441 just after 9 p.m.

The victim is identified as 30-year-old Roderick Markim Brizzell.

A witness told police the three suspects ran away after the shooting and may have been picked up by an unknown vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
UPDATE: Gainesville Target robbed on Sunday night
A map of the location of the shooting.
Shots fired near Old Navy in Gainesville
Deputies are not releasing the identity of the person is or what the cause of death may be.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Marion County
University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson's condition continues to improve.
Update: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson continues to improve, friend tells ABC
Gainesville police searching for suspect involved in three armed robberies
Gainesville police searching for suspect involved in three armed robberies

Latest News

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
UPDATE: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson will be released from hospital
Lake City Police investigate deadly shooting at motel
Lake City Police investigate deadly shooting at motel
Rain returns Christmas Eve.
AJ Afternoon Forecast
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Florida Gators football hit with NCAA violations, Dan Mullen given show-cause