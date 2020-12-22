Lake City Police investigate deadly shooting at motel

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a motel Monday night.

Officers say three suspects wearing dark clothes and ski masks shot and killed a man at the Days Inn Motel on North US Highway 441 just after 9 p.m.

The victim is identified as 30-year-old Roderick Markim Brizzell.

A witness told police the three suspects ran away after the shooting and may have been picked up by an unknown vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.