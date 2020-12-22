Advertisement

Last minute holiday shopping on a budget

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Christmas is just a few days away which means you don’t have much longer to wrap up your shopping.

The average household spends around $1,000 on Christmas gifts each year, but you don’t have to according to lifestyle contributor Victoria Sophia.

Sophia said there are plenty of ways to stretch your budget this holiday season.

“Spend a lot of time online first because there’s so many perks and then you don’t have to go to the stores,” said Sophia. “A lot of your local stores are also on an online presence and you’ll be able to find out things that they may do for you if you shop online instead of just waiting in those long lines in the stores first.”

She said to research the lowest price of the item you’re looking for, find promo codes, and sign up for mailing lists.

“It’s the perfect way to get either fast shipping, free gift wrap or $20 off, you know that it all depends on the site, but those promo codes really let you shop and then extend your budget,” said Sophia. “A lot of people don’t want to give out their email address because I got a lot of spam make up your own email address just for this that we can still take part of all the scene out different holiday and promotions and you’ll be able to make sure that you received the ones that you really want.”

If you do plan to go out shopping she recommends making a list and sticking to it along with asking stores for special promotions.

“Some stores if you purchase in store or you show a receipt will have a table and you’ll get a free gift wrap and it’s a great way in case you’re not the greatest gift wrapper in the first place you have somebody professionally do it.”

You can also stretch your holiday budget with homemade gifts from baked goods and cooked meals to DIY crafts.

The deadlines to order gifts online to have shipped and under the tree in time for Christmas morning are quickly approaching.

