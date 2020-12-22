NCFL Rep. Ted Yoho announces he is quarantining after testing positive for Covid-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ted Yoho, who represents Florida’s Congressional District 3, announced on a North Central Florida morning radio station that he’s quarantining in his Florida home because he tested positive for Covid-19.

He said his symptoms have been very mild and his last day under quarantine is Christmas day.

Yoho said he did not vote on the Covid relief bill because he was not in Washington, but also that he would not have voted for the bill even if he was there because he does not agree with voting on a 6,000 page bill that lawmakers did not have time to read.

