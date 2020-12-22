Advertisement

Rally planned over Putnam County Confederate statue removal

By James Hamlin
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A rally is being held in Putnam County Tuesday over a Confederate statue.

‘Putnam Alliance for Equity and Justice’ will demonstrate demanding the Board of Commissioners relocate the statue at the county courthouse.

The rally starts Tuesday at 8:30am.

Previously, the commission voted 4-1 in favor of removing it and creating a committee to decide where it would be moved.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
UPDATE: Gainesville Target robbed on Sunday night
Deputies are not releasing the identity of the person is or what the cause of death may be.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Marion County
University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson's condition continues to improve.
Update: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson continues to improve, friend tells ABC
Jupiter-Saturn conjunction.
Are we about to witness the Star of Bethlehem this Christmas week?
A map of the location of the shooting.
Shots fired at Old Navy in Gainesville

Latest News

The FDH is reporting a disparity between NCFL counties who've received the coronavirus vaccine.
Department of Health vaccine numbers show a disparity between North Central Florida counties
The FDH is reporting a disparity between NCFL counties who've received the coronavirus vaccine.
Department of Health vaccine numbers show a disparity between North Central Florida counties
A directory for UF Health.
UF granted $2 million for liver disease research
Shots were fired at the Old Navy clothing store on Archer Road in Gainesville, Monday evening.
Shots fired at Old Navy in Gainesville