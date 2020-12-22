Rally planned over Putnam County Confederate statue removal

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A rally is being held in Putnam County Tuesday over a Confederate statue.

‘Putnam Alliance for Equity and Justice’ will demonstrate demanding the Board of Commissioners relocate the statue at the county courthouse.

The rally starts Tuesday at 8:30am.

Previously, the commission voted 4-1 in favor of removing it and creating a committee to decide where it would be moved.

