Advertisement

Touching Hearts at Home organizes Christmas parade for Gainesville senior citizens

Touching Hearts at Home organizes Christmas parade for Gainesville senior citizens
Touching Hearts at Home organizes Christmas parade for Gainesville senior citizens(wcjb)
By Camille Syed
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents joined Touching Hearts at Home by hopping in their cars for a Christmas parade to spread love and holiday spirit to the elderly.

Healthcare representatives and residents rode by thirteen nursing homes in the area.

Community Care advocate, Christina Ramos, said today, spreading Christmas cheer was their main goal.

“What a perfect time to be able to spread holiday cheer and get out there and make sure our seniors and our health care heroes know that we’re still here to support them,” said Ramos. “We haven’t gone anywhere.”

After all the tragedy this year has brought, Ramos says residents are excited to spread joy to not only the elderly but also healthcare workers.

“In 2020, the year of the pandemic we all could use some Christmas cheering it’s great to see so many members of our community coming with their hot rods, their classic cars,” added Ramos. “We even got Santa Claus here so we hope everybody really feels the impact this event can have on our seniors and health care heroes.”

Vitas Health Care Representative, Christina Coffield, said this parade also had a great impact on people of all ages.

“We want the communities that we go in front of to know that we are thinking of them and supporting them and to get to do it with my children and with families and children of coworkers to lift up the community is the only reason we’re here,” said Coffield.

Touching hearts at home is also holding a canned food drive until the new year to benefit Shands Elder Care. If you would like more information on how to donate your canned goods or personal items such as tissue Click Here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
UPDATE: Gainesville Target robbed on Sunday night
A map of the location of the shooting.
Shots fired near Old Navy in Gainesville
University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson's condition continues to improve.
Update: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson continues to improve, friend tells ABC
Deputies are not releasing the identity of the person is or what the cause of death may be.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Marion County
Adam Mandel was sentenced for three years after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend in a...
University of Florida student pleads guilty, sentenced after killing girlfriend in car crash

Latest News

This summer, the Putnam County Board of County Commissioners voted in favor of removing the...
Decision to remove NCFL Confederate monument frustrates residents on both sides
Registered Nurse Yolanda Cooke and her husband, Respiratory Therapist Rafick Black, were the...
AdventHealth Ocala doles out first wave of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
AdventHealth Ocala doles out first wave of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Judge Jamie Grosshans to the ...
DeSantis: Elderly will receive COVID-19 vaccine before essential workers