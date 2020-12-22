Touching Hearts at Home organizes Christmas parade for Gainesville senior citizens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents joined Touching Hearts at Home by hopping in their cars for a Christmas parade to spread love and holiday spirit to the elderly.

Healthcare representatives and residents rode by thirteen nursing homes in the area.

Community Care advocate, Christina Ramos, said today, spreading Christmas cheer was their main goal.

“What a perfect time to be able to spread holiday cheer and get out there and make sure our seniors and our health care heroes know that we’re still here to support them,” said Ramos. “We haven’t gone anywhere.”

After all the tragedy this year has brought, Ramos says residents are excited to spread joy to not only the elderly but also healthcare workers.

“In 2020, the year of the pandemic we all could use some Christmas cheering it’s great to see so many members of our community coming with their hot rods, their classic cars,” added Ramos. “We even got Santa Claus here so we hope everybody really feels the impact this event can have on our seniors and health care heroes.”

Vitas Health Care Representative, Christina Coffield, said this parade also had a great impact on people of all ages.

“We want the communities that we go in front of to know that we are thinking of them and supporting them and to get to do it with my children and with families and children of coworkers to lift up the community is the only reason we’re here,” said Coffield.

Touching hearts at home is also holding a canned food drive until the new year to benefit Shands Elder Care. If you would like more information on how to donate your canned goods or personal items such as tissue Click Here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.