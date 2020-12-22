Advertisement

UF granted $2 million for liver disease research

A directory for UFHealth.
A directory for UFHealth.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health researchers were granted more than $2 million to screen for fatty liver disease, in what could be the largest study of its kind.

The National Institute of Health grant will fund the screening of more than 1,000 patients over the next two-and-a-half years.

“The ultimate goal is to diagnoses scarring — the medical term is fibrosis — at an early stage to prevent people from developing cirrhosis,” Cusi said. “We’re trying to identify these problems before they’re unfixable. Once someone has cirrhosis, there isn’t a whole lot you can do.”

In the current study, patients who are screened for liver inflammation and fibrosis at outpatient primary care clinics, including general internal medicine, family medicine and endocrinology, will be assessed, if they agree to participate and meet eligibility requirements.

“This study will be designed to offer the first unbiased estimate of how many people with Type 2 diabetes are just walking out there progressively diving into cirrhosis without even knowing it,” said Kenneth Cusi, M.D., the study’s principal investigator and chief of the UF College of Medicine’s division of endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism. “We know it’s a big problem. But it’s being missed.”

