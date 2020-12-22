UF Health acquires crucial equipment for storage, transportation of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF health now has the ability to store and transport the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital system acquired the necessary equipment to ensure that the vaccine is stored and transported at the correct temperature, condition.

According to the press release, a key part of the machine is its ability to produce dry ice at the rate of 120 pounds each hour.

Brad Pollitt, UF Health Shands Facilities vice president, says UF Health acquired the machine from the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

“The department had a number of machines to strategically place around the state so they could have access to dry ice in the future, he said. “This is so when we have to transport vaccines to Suwannee or Cedar Key or Chiefland, we will have dry ice to put in coolers.”

The department has designated UF Health as one of the locations for regional transportation of the vaccine.

“Maintaining the cold chain is going to be a critical need throughout the vaccination process. The state wanted to have partners in south, central and north Florida. University of Florida leadership wanted to support the state’s efforts in the vaccination process,” said Michael Lauzarado, M.D., M.Sc., deputy director of the Emerging Pathogens Institute.

The Pfizer vaccines needs to be stored at extremely cold temperatures - at about minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit.

In addition to the dry-ice machine, UF has also obtained a gigantic liquid carbon dioxide storage tank.

“One of the challenges was finding the tank itself,” Pollitt said. “We found a fairly large industrial tank, about the size of a semi trailer.”

UF Health says the unit was operational as of Dec. 17.

