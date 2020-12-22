Advertisement

UF Health acquires crucial equipment for storage, transportation of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

UF health now has the ability to store and transport the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
UF health now has the ability to store and transport the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF health now has the ability to store and transport the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital system acquired the necessary equipment to ensure that the vaccine is stored and transported at the correct temperature, condition.

According to the press release, a key part of the machine is its ability to produce dry ice at the rate of 120 pounds each hour.

Brad Pollitt, UF Health Shands Facilities vice president, says UF Health acquired the machine from the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

“The department had a number of machines to strategically place around the state so they could have access to dry ice in the future, he said. “This is so when we have to transport vaccines to Suwannee or Cedar Key or Chiefland, we will have dry ice to put in coolers.”

The department has designated UF Health as one of the locations for regional transportation of the vaccine.

“Maintaining the cold chain is going to be a critical need throughout the vaccination process. The state wanted to have partners in south, central and north Florida. University of Florida leadership wanted to support the state’s efforts in the vaccination process,” said Michael Lauzarado, M.D., M.Sc., deputy director of the Emerging Pathogens Institute.

The Pfizer vaccines needs to be stored at extremely cold temperatures - at about minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit.

In addition to the dry-ice machine, UF has also obtained a gigantic liquid carbon dioxide storage tank.

“One of the challenges was finding the tank itself,” Pollitt said. “We found a fairly large industrial tank, about the size of a semi trailer.”

UF Health says the unit was operational as of Dec. 17.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
UPDATE: Gainesville Target robbed on Sunday night
A map of the location of the shooting.
Shots fired near Old Navy in Gainesville
University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson's condition continues to improve.
Update: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson continues to improve, friend tells ABC
Deputies are not releasing the identity of the person is or what the cause of death may be.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Marion County
Adam Mandel was sentenced for three years after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend in a...
University of Florida student pleads guilty, sentenced after killing girlfriend in car crash

Latest News

This summer, the Putnam County Board of County Commissioners voted in favor of removing the...
Decision to remove NCFL Confederate monument frustrates residents on both sides
Registered Nurse Yolanda Cooke and her husband, Respiratory Therapist Rafick Black, were the...
AdventHealth Ocala doles out first wave of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
AdventHealth Ocala doles out first wave of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Touching Hearts at Home organizes Christmas parade for Gainesville senior citizens
Touching Hearts at Home organizes Christmas parade for Gainesville senior citizens
Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Judge Jamie Grosshans to the ...
DeSantis: Elderly will receive COVID-19 vaccine before essential workers