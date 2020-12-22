Advertisement

University of Florida student pleads guilty, sentenced after killing girlfriend in car crash

Adam Mandel was sentenced for three years after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend in a...
Adam Mandel was sentenced for three years after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend in a car crash.(Alachua County)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Adam Mandel was sentenced for three years after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend in a car crash.

The University of Florida student was charged with DUI manslaughter for the death of Kassandra Ramirez-Guzman.

According to witnesses, Mandel was driving at least 75 mph in a 35 mph zone on West University Avenue when he failed to make a turn and crashed into a pole.

Ramirez-Guzman was a passenger and died in the crash.

His blood-alcohol level was at .12; the legal limit is .08. He also tested positive for marijuana.

The fatal crash occurred just a day after he pleaded not guilty to an unrelated speeding ticket in Broward Ticket. He was also ticketed ack in 2018 for careless driving that led to a wreck in Gainesville as well.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
UPDATE: Gainesville Target robbed on Sunday night
A map of the location of the shooting.
Shots fired near Old Navy in Gainesville
Deputies are not releasing the identity of the person is or what the cause of death may be.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Marion County
University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson's condition continues to improve.
Update: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson continues to improve, friend tells ABC
Gainesville police searching for suspect involved in three armed robberies
Gainesville police searching for suspect involved in three armed robberies

Latest News

Rain returns Christmas Eve.
AJ Afternoon Forecast
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Florida Gators football hit with NCAA violations, Dan Mullen given show-cause
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Last minute holiday shopping on a budget
Last minute holiday shopping on a budget