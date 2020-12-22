University of Florida student pleads guilty, sentenced after killing girlfriend in car crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Adam Mandel was sentenced for three years after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend in a car crash.

The University of Florida student was charged with DUI manslaughter for the death of Kassandra Ramirez-Guzman.

According to witnesses, Mandel was driving at least 75 mph in a 35 mph zone on West University Avenue when he failed to make a turn and crashed into a pole.

Ramirez-Guzman was a passenger and died in the crash.

His blood-alcohol level was at .12; the legal limit is .08. He also tested positive for marijuana.

The fatal crash occurred just a day after he pleaded not guilty to an unrelated speeding ticket in Broward Ticket. He was also ticketed ack in 2018 for careless driving that led to a wreck in Gainesville as well.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.