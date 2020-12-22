Advertisement

UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to shooting at Butler Plaza

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:12 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man is behind bars after a shooting near Old Navy on Tuesday night.

Jose Martinez Torres was arrested in connection to a shots fired incident at Butler Plaza.

According to Gainesville Police, Torres was taken into custody after shots were fired as a result of an argument.

No one was hurt.

Torres is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

