Advertisement

COVID-19 survivors asked to donate blood

By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a nationwide call to those who have had COVID-19 to donate plasma.

Leaders at Life South Community Blood Center in Gainesville are doing their part in this nation-wide effort.

“People who recover from COVID-19 form antibodies-- and those antibodies they find are very helpful for people who currently have the virus. So the antibodies are in the plasma-- they call it convalescent plasma-- so people who are suffering from the virus-- now when they receive the plasma they find it helps them recover better,” said Laura Bialeck, District Community Development Coordinator.

While not a vaccine, the plasma contains antibodies that can recognize and neutralize the virus. The sharing of these antibodies could help those who are immunocompromised or already infected by the virus.

The donation will go towards developing a plasma-based medicine to potentially treat the disease.

“As you can imagine, it is challenging being a blood center. It has been very challenging to have enough donors to supply our local hospitals. On the flip side-- it is great that we are involved with the convalescent plasma and that we are able to offer some hope to patients who are suffering from COVID-19,” said Bialeck.

For more information or If you have recovered from COVID-19, and would like to donate convalescent plasma, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the location of the shooting.
Shots fired near Old Navy in Gainesville
Adam Mandel was sentenced for three years after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend in a...
University of Florida student pleads guilty, sentenced after killing girlfriend in car crash
One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Alachua County.
Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Alachua County
Report say that Keyontae Johnson received a MRI led to the diagnosis of acute myocarditis.
Report: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson has season-ending heart condition
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Florida Gators football hit with NCAA violations, Dan Mullen given show-cause

Latest News

Navy veteran survives battle with the deadly COVID-19 virus
Navy veteran survives battle with the deadly COVID-19 virus
UF Health Shands Rollout Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
UF Health Shands Rollout Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
Navy veteran survives battle with the deadly COVID-19 virus
Navy veteran survives battle with the deadly COVID-19 virus
COVID-19 almost led to the death of a local Navy Veteran. After suffering significant...
Navy veteran survives battle with the deadly COVID-19 virus
COVID-19 almost led to the death of a local Navy Veteran. After suffering significant...
Navy veteran survives battle with the deadly COVID-19 virus