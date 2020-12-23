COVID-19 survivors asked to donate blood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a nationwide call to those who have had COVID-19 to donate plasma.

Leaders at Life South Community Blood Center in Gainesville are doing their part in this nation-wide effort.

“People who recover from COVID-19 form antibodies-- and those antibodies they find are very helpful for people who currently have the virus. So the antibodies are in the plasma-- they call it convalescent plasma-- so people who are suffering from the virus-- now when they receive the plasma they find it helps them recover better,” said Laura Bialeck, District Community Development Coordinator.

While not a vaccine, the plasma contains antibodies that can recognize and neutralize the virus. The sharing of these antibodies could help those who are immunocompromised or already infected by the virus.

The donation will go towards developing a plasma-based medicine to potentially treat the disease.

“As you can imagine, it is challenging being a blood center. It has been very challenging to have enough donors to supply our local hospitals. On the flip side-- it is great that we are involved with the convalescent plasma and that we are able to offer some hope to patients who are suffering from COVID-19,” said Bialeck.

For more information or If you have recovered from COVID-19, and would like to donate convalescent plasma, CLICK HERE.

