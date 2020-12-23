Advertisement

Driver flees after hitting 2-year-old boy in stroller, grandmother in NY crosswalk

By WCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police in New York are looking for the driver of an SUV who sped away after hitting a woman and her 2-year-old grandson as they crossed the road.

Surveillance video shows a 62-year-old grandmother using a crosswalk with her 2-year-old grandson in a stroller on their usual Monday afternoon stroll. She makes it about halfway across when a red SUV, turning left, slams into the stroller carrying the little boy and takes the woman down, too.

“I lose my mind. I can’t eat, sleep, nothing,” the grandmother said.

The woman is still shaken, and it is hard for her to speak about the moment she saw her grandson face down in the road.

“I thought my grandson has died. I grab him and shake him. Thank God, he was alive. I said, ‘Thank God, thank God,’” she said.

The toddler was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for cuts and bruises on his head. He is now recovering at home. The woman initially refused medical attention but now plans to go to the hospital because of neck pain.

Police say the driver left the scene after getting out of his car and looking around. They are now searching for him, and they ask anyone who may recognize him to contact Crime Stoppers.

The grandmother says if the driver turned himself in and apologized, she would accept.

“Because God give me life - we have to forgive each other, because people make mistake, we are human beings we make mistake,” she said.

