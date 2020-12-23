Gainesville Regional Airport sees increase in travelers
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Regional Airport is taking extra precautions for the increase in travelers for the holidays.
November saw a total of 21,175 passengers, which is the most it’s seen since before the pandemic.
An airport official tells TV20 -- even with the Christmas rush in action travel is still down 42% compared to this time last year.
Travelers can expect shorter wait times along with increased cleaning and safety protocols.
