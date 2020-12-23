Advertisement

“Light at the end of the tunnel”: COVID-19 vaccination numbers rise

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health reports a total of 5,912 people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated across the state as of Tuesday, but that number will soon be increasing.

A total of 49,932 people across the state of Florida have reportedly been vaccinated. Overall, people aged 35 to 44 have received the most vaccines in the state.

In Alachua County 2,012 people have been vaccinated, but vaccinations are lagging in the surrounding counties.

In contrast to proposed CDC recommendations, Governor Ron DeSantis said the state will prioritize the elderly over essential workers.

“We’re now in a situation where Florida has vaccinated tens of thousands of people at least for the first dose,” said Desantis. “We’ll continue making progress and we now have had this light at the end of the tunnel for our elderly where you’re going to have a relatively short order access to a safe and effective vaccine.”

DeSantis said the state is working to set up community vaccination sites for people 65 and older.

“What I would say to the elderly population - it’s going to be reserved for you, but not everyone’s going to be able to do it on day one,” said DeSantis. “It’ll take some time to be able to make sure everybody has access.”

The governor said Florida is the first state in nation to begin vaccinating residents in long term care facilities.

Nearly half a million more doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine have been delivered across Florida on Tuesday.

