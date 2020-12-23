Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Alachua County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pick-up truck was traveling east on State Road 24 near its intersection with Southwest 122nd Street.

The two other vehicles were heading west when for unknown reasons the three vehicles crashed into each other.

The driver of one of the cars heading west was taken to UF Health Shands where he later died.

FHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

