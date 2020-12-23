Navy veteran survives battle with the deadly COVID-19 virus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eric Dowdy is a trucker and Navy Veteran, who after developing night sweats and started to throw up, decided it was time to go to a doctor. He went to the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center, where he found out he was COVID-19 positive. That’s when the long fight began.

“A lot of fluid build-up around my lungs, so my kidneys had stopped working. They started to have to do Dialysis on me because of the non-function of my kidneys. That was pretty dramatic times having Dialysis when you can’t breathe,” said Dowdy.

He suffered significant complications.

“They came into my room and told me the amount of scarring on my lungs looked so bad that they didn’t see me recovering from that. I was going to need a double lung transplant and a kidney transplant. They were setting it up to be done in Wisconsin.”

At one point during his 60-day hospital stay, “they were going over my options with me telling me ‘That Mr. Dowdy this is all we can do for you and being in your current condition and what we have seen, so far with covid and the way that it affects their lungs, they normally don’t make it. So you need to inform your family.’”

All this time, his wife is home, not knowing what the future holds.

“Kept pushing forward, kept keeping in contact with the doctors and talking to them about what is going to happen, what they are doing for him, and just pushed forward,” said Cheryl Chamberlain.

During his time in the hospital, he faced death twice, but he never gave up and always had faith.

“Sitting here is unbelievable because I didn’t think I would be here today or any other day. I thought my last days would be in the VA hospital.”

Once his Blood Oxygen Saturation dropped down as low as 22 percent, the average is between 95 and 100. Dowdy said the number 22 is now significant to him.

“When I saw 22 at my darkest hour, my brightest hour, I’m coming out on the 22 to be a light to everyone to let them know, keep the faith.”

He was released from the hospital on December 22nd.

“I know from studying my bible that 22 means life. It’s the life from GOD. It was a miracle that I was brought back. That is what they called me after my time on the floor up there. They called me the ‘Miracle Patient’ because they all thought I was going to die.”

As his wife waited for his return home, she said she never had any doubts.

“I knew he wasn’t going to give up. He didn’t. He kept fighting. That’s what he did, and that is why he is here,” said Chamberlain.

Dowdy has a message for the doubters of this virus.

“COVID-19 is real and very dangerous and is a killer. There were people that were dying when I was in the hospital.”

Autoplay Caption

He urges everyone to protect themselves and others.

“You shouldn’t play around with your own health or safety.”

He is currently going through Dialysis treatment and will need a kidney transplant.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.