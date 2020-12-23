Advertisement

Parent weighs in on Terwillinger Elementary’s potential closure

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The fate of Terwilliger Elementary in Gainesville lies in the hands of Alachua County school board members as they weigh their options for rezoning the school district.

“So option G, and I’d like to thank Mr. Paulson who said this is not going to be an easy decision,” mentioned board member Diyonne McGraw.

Given the opening of Elementary School I in West Gainesville come Fall 2021, creating a diverse student and staff population means changing the school zone policy. With two options boiled down by the board, option G would close and sell Terwilliger sending some students to Elementary School I.

“It least impacts the children,” added McGraw. “And I’ve stated that before I’m concerned about our children mentally. Financially it makes sense. I did ride again, you know, safety concerns about the location. It’s a bad location to me. I know when the mall wasn’t there, it was great but now the busy streets and things that we deal with over in that area I’m concerned about.”

Option B keeps Terwilliger open and relocates hundreds of students from Idyllwild and Wiles elementary— it’s an option Terwilliger parent Shante Franklin supports.

“It actually, it upset me,” mentioned Franklin.

Her son has been at Terwilliger since kindergarten and is now a fourth-grader in the digital academy. Franklin says after years of involvement in the school’s success— the time spent should not go to waste.

“I have seen the initial Terwilliger when they were a quote on quote failing school when they actually got a little more attention from the school board and a little more help from outside parties,” added Franklin. “The school has made a complete drastic turn. So to see them kind of just willing to give up on everything that the staff and the students have worked so hard for is definitely hurtful.”

On January 13, the school board is set to meet for the first reading of their school zoning policy. Click here to provide community input on either school rezoning option.

Parent weighs in on Terwillinger Elementary's potential closure
