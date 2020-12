GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Archer Road is back open after being blocked by a vehicle crash.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say the fatal crash happened near Southwest 154th Street in Gainesville.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

***Update*** Roadway is now open, continue to use caution. Traffic crash with fatality at 11700 SW Archer Road, ACSO... Posted by Alachua County Sheriff on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

