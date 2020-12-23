Advertisement

Pedestrian killed after walking out into roadway in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are reporting a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers say a pedestrian walked out into the roadway in front of a vehicle headed north on NE Waldo Road.

The driver stopped and called 911. The victim was trauma alerted to UF Health Shands and later died.

No charges are filed against the driver.

In the last two weeks, two other accidents happened involving pedestrians. One was fatal, in the other the victim is remains in critical condition.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
UPDATE: Gainesville Target robbed on Sunday night
A map of the location of the shooting.
Shots fired near Old Navy in Gainesville
University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson's condition continues to improve.
Update: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson continues to improve, friend tells ABC
Deputies are not releasing the identity of the person is or what the cause of death may be.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Marion County
Adam Mandel was sentenced for three years after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend in a...
University of Florida student pleads guilty, sentenced after killing girlfriend in car crash

Latest News

Part of Archer Road now open after vehicle crash caused closure
Part of Archer Road now open after vehicle crash caused closure
Option G zoning plan
Parent weighs in on Terwillinger Elementary’s potential closure
Option G zoning plan
Parent weighs in on Terwillinger Elementary’s potential closure
Report say that Keyontae Johnson received a MRI led to the diagnosis of acute myocarditis.
Report: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson has season-ending heart condition