Pedestrian killed after walking out into roadway in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are reporting a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers say a pedestrian walked out into the roadway in front of a vehicle headed north on NE Waldo Road.

The driver stopped and called 911. The victim was trauma alerted to UF Health Shands and later died.

No charges are filed against the driver.

In the last two weeks, two other accidents happened involving pedestrians. One was fatal, in the other the victim is remains in critical condition.

