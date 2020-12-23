Report from Department of Justice exposes claims of sexual assault at Lowell Correctional Institution

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The women’s prison in Ocala - the Lowell Correctional Institution - has a long standing accusation of abuse of the women incarcerated there.

And a recent report by the United State Department of Justice is adding flames to the fire.

This new report is claiming that the conditions at Lowell Correctional Institution violate the constitution.

The 36 page report was released Tuesday.

The Civil Rights Division of the DOJ began it’s investigation in 2018, and with this recent report, claims that FDOC failed to keep prisoners at Lowell safe from sexual abuse by staff.

“Prison officials have a constitutional duty to protect prisoners from harm, including sexual abuse by staff,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division. “Sexual abuse is never acceptable, and it is not part of any prisoner’s sentence.”

And while several of the incarcerated women haven’t specifically been assaulted, they said it’s not something they could escape.

“We know that it’s happening, because we lived it, we lived there, but when you see it in black and white from the Department of Justice, I mean it hurts it makes you cry,” Advocate Debra Bennett-Austin said.

Debra Bennett-Austin spent five years at Lowell.

She was released in 2018 and now advocates for the thousands of women at the prison with her non-profit Change Comes Now.

“You see everything. I mean you, it’s not possible to live on that compound and not see the abuses that happen. It’s not possible. It’s not something only a few people see, it’s is a way of life in there,” she said.

Investigators reviewed 161 incidents of staff on-prisoner allegations from 2015 through 2019, however they claim that FDOC was aware of the sexual abuse since at least 2006.

Out of those cases, only eight were closed by arrest of the officer.

“There could be hundreds and hundreds more of reports that would have been founded but people were scared silent, because when you’re incarcerated, like if I was in prison today and a guard touched me inappropriately and I knew that it was wrong, if I spoke up, I’m going to confinement, I’m going to be handcuffed and I’m going to jail,” Bennett-Austin said.

TV20 was sent a statement from Florida Department of Corrections, Secretary Mark Inch.

He said, “FDC has cooperated fully with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division during their investigation initiated in 2017 and will continue to do so. We appreciate the work of the U.S. Department of Justice and will be sharing the actions our Department has taken to address the serious concerns outlined in their review.”

FDOC now has 49 days to solve the issues identified in the report, or the Attorney General has the ability to pursue a lawsuit.

