UF Health Shands Rollout Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shand’s doctors lined up to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination after the hospital received 1,100 doses today. The vaccine is the second authorized vaccine, as the Pfizer vaccine rolled out last week.

“I think it’s important that we tell the world...hey the Moderna vaccine is safe,” said Dr. David Nelson. “It’s here and it’s probably the vaccine we’ll use most frequently throughout Florida”

Dr. Nelson was the first to receive the vaccine at UF Health Shands Hospital. He said the two vaccines are almost the same.

“They are the same type of vaccines, it’s called an MRNA, where a message is sent to your body to make these proteins that your body then gets immunized against so in general they’re very similar, similar side effects, similar efficacy,” added Dr. Nelson. “They work in about 95% of people.”

When talking differences between the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine, UF Health doctors say the Pfizer vaccine is to be held in colder climates and requires a follow up shot a little bit sooner than the Moderna vaccination.

“The Pfizer vaccine requires you to come back in three weeks or 21 days for your booster shot and the Moderna vaccine requires you to come back in 28 days or a month,” explained Dr. Nelson.

As far as colder climates go, Dr. Michael Lauzardo says the vaccines requires a strong supply of dry ice. To help with distribution, Florida set up dry ice machines strategically around the state.

“University of Florida Health here in Gainesville is one of those locations,” said Dr. Lauzardo. “So we’ve got one of those dry ice machines that are available throughout the state to help distribute the vaccines.”

Epidemiologists say even if you’ve had coronavirus before a vaccine is still necessary to stop the spread.

“The vaccine is targeted such that your body will make antibodies that are neutralizing only so your immune system is completely focused on making the right kind of antibodies,” explained Dr. Iovine.

Because the vaccine is not accessible to all members of the community at the moment, doctors remind everyone to mask up and social distance.

